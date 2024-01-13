Whittier Trust Co. Has $673,000 Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $63.26 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

