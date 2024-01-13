Whittier Trust Co. Has $651,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

