Whittier Trust Co. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,688,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,386,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,365,000 after acquiring an additional 545,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion and a PE ratio of 32.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

