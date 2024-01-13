Whittier Trust Co. Has $639,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $14,688,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,386,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,365,000 after buying an additional 545,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,615,000 after buying an additional 1,151,593 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion and a PE ratio of 32.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

