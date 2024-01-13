Whittier Trust Co. Has $581,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,030 shares of company stock valued at $149,319,412. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,032.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $981.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $907.59. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $659.59 and a 1 year high of $1,033.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.