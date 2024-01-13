Whittier Trust Co. Has $577,000 Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PDD by 54.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter worth $5,519,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PDD by 2.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,818 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in PDD by 41.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Shares of PDD opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.78.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

