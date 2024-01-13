Whittier Trust Co. Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

