Whittier Trust Co. Has $461,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $163.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $165.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AME shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

