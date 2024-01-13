Whittier Trust Co. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Natixis bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITUB. HSBC cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

