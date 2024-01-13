Whittier Trust Co. Has $350,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 64.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

