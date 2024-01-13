Whittier Trust Co. Has $342,000 Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 374.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 159.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSE FMX opened at $129.92 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

