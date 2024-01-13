Whittier Trust Co. Has $331,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 230.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $76.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

