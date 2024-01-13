Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.89.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $351.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.76. Ferrari has a one year low of $234.61 and a one year high of $372.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

