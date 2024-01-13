Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.