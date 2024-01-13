Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $438.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.49. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.