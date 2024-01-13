Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.56.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $249.08 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

