Whittier Trust Co. Buys 723 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

