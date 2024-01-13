Whittier Trust Co. Buys 6,516 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $39.18 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

