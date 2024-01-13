Whittier Trust Co. Buys 602 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 262.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 222,350 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 19.0% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 288,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.64 and a 52-week high of $101.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

