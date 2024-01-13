Whittier Trust Co. Buys 5,000 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $95,729,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 720,032 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of INDA opened at $49.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

