Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,676 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMMD opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

