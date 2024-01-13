Whittier Trust Co. Buys 10,481 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $724,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 93,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS NUEM opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

