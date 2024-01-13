Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,576,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,604,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $6,822,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,671,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.