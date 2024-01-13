Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,067 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,016 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

