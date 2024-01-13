Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $494.40 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.56 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.62.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

