Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

