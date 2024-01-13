Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 263 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

