Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.07.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

WCP opened at C$8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.23. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1450382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.33%.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$65,170.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,400 shares of company stock worth $794,300. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

