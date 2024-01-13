Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
Shares of WTHVF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.31.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
