Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WTHVF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.