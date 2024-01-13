West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.42% of West Fraser Timber worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $91.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

