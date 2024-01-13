Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

