Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on W. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.20.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Wayfair by 30.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

