Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Sells $1,959,800.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $1,959,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,765,868.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WD opened at $98.17 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.61.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 72.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

