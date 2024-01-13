Walker Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,234,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,754 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 137,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average is $155.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

