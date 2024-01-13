Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $264.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $266.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

