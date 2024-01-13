Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the December 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Virco Mfg. Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Virco Mfg.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

In related news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $44,712.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,203 shares in the company, valued at $797,401.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,662 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 6.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 925,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 18.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virco Mfg. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

