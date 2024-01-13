VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $47.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0558 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

