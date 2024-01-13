VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.