Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

