Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $26,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

