Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 36.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

