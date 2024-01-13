Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Position Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 919.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,049,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,525 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,433,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,061,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,089,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 625.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,883,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Price Performance

UNIT opened at $5.71 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -333.31%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

