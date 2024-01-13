United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $158.31 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

