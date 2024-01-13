United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Update

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 391,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Fire Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in United Fire Group by 185.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in United Fire Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. Equities analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -55.17%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

