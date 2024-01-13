United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

United Airlines Stock Down 10.6 %

UAL stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

