United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $66.07 Average PT from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

