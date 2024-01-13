UBS Group Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $65.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.35.

FTNT opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortinet by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

