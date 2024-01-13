UBS Group Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $171.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $160.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.25.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $152.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allstate will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

