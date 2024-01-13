U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 77.6% in December

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

