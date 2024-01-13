Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after buying an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

